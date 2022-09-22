POCSO case: Murugha mutt seer admitted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau September 22, 2022 13:06 IST

The seer of Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga had been arrested on September 1 on the charge of raping minor girls

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga who was arrested on September 1 on the charge of raping minor girls, has been shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, following a court order. The seer was brought to Shivamogga in a police vehicle on September 21 night. He was taken to the district jail before being shifted to the hospital. A few of his devotees called on him at the hospital. Dr. Virupakshappa V., Director of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), told mediapersons that the pontiff had been admitted to the hospital as per an order from a court. A team of doctors would conduct the necessary tests for the treatment of heart-related problems. Dr. Sridhar, Medical Superintendent, said that the hospital would submit a report to the court about the pontiff’s health condition.



