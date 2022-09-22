Karnataka

POCSO case: Murugha mutt seer admitted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga who was arrested on September 1 on the charge of raping minor girls, has been shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, following a court order.

The seer was brought to Shivamogga in a police vehicle on September 21 night. He was taken to the district jail before being shifted to the hospital. A few of his devotees called on him at the hospital.

Dr. Virupakshappa V., Director of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), told mediapersons that the pontiff had been admitted to the hospital as per an order from a court. A team of doctors would conduct the necessary tests for the treatment of heart-related problems.

Dr. Sridhar, Medical Superintendent, said that the hospital would submit a report to the court about the pontiff’s health condition.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
crime
Related Articles
Murugha Sharanaru back in judicial custody
Murugha seer taken to mutt for mahazar
Members of various organisations demand Karnataka HC intervention in Murugha Mutt seer case
Murugha mutt case: Seer questioned all day based on statement of minor girls
Police continue questioning of Karnataka seer Murugha Sharanaru in Chitradurga
Karnataka seer sent to police custody till September 5
Law will take its own course in Chitradurga seer’s case: CM Bommai
Karnataka seer arrested in sexual abuse case hospitalised
Murugha Mutt head arrested six days after case being booked
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 1:10:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/pocso-case-murugha-mutt-seer-shivamurthy-murugha-sharanaru-admitted-to-mcgann-hospital-in-shivamogga-for-heart-related-ailments/article65921536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY