Pocso case against teacher for molesting student, sharing images on social media

The Hindu Bureau June 09, 2022 11:13 IST

Police believe he had become enraged after hearing that the girl was getting engaged

Saundatti police registered a case under POCSO Act against a school teacher on June 9. The physical education teacher faces charges of molesting a former student and sharing objectionable pictures on social media. He had become enraged after hearing that the girl was getting engaged. Once her relatives came to know about his offence, they lodged a complaint, police said.



