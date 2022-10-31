POCSO Act overrides personal laws on age for sexual activities: HC

The substantive and special enactments like the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act overrides the personal laws on age for having sexual activities, the High Court of Karnataka has observed while considering the petitions filed by two Muslim men, who had sought bail in separate criminal cases registered against them for having sexual relationship with Muslim girls below the age of 18.

Justice Rajendra Badamikar made these observations while refusing to accept the arguments made on behalf of the accused persons that the charge of sexual assault on minors under POCSO Act could not have been invoked against them as Mohammedan law recognises normally 15 years as age of puberty for Muslim girls to marry.

In both the case, the accused have claimed that the alleged sexual activities with the Muslim girls were consensual and it is recognised under the Mohammedan law as girls are aged around 15.

However, the court said that such arguments cannot be accepted while pointing out that both the IPC and the POCSO Act does not recognise sexual relationship with a girl below 18 years of age, even if it were be consented one.

Child marriage

In the first case, the police had registered a case against 27-year-old Aleem Pasha, a resident of Bengaluru, for marrying a 17-year-old Muslim girl based on information given by a doctor at a primary health centre. The girl, who had come to PHC for medial test, was found pregnant by the doctor. On verification of documents, she was found to be a minor and married.

Even though the girl, after registration of the case, had stated before the police that marriage was performed without her consent, the court said that no evidence was produced before the trial courts to show that she had raised objection to the marriage and prima facie was a consenting party to the marriage though she was under the influence of her parents.

Noticing that the accused had produced documents in support of his marriage with her, the court said that there cannot be any impediment to enlarge him on bail and observed that he can take care of her during pregnancy.

Kidnap

In another case, the High Court refused to grant bail to 19-year-old Farddin of Chikkamagaluru district who had kidnapped a 16-year-old Muslim girl and had sexually assaulted her at a hotel room in Mysuru.