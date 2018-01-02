Poaching racket that targeted animals using explosives unearthed in Ramanagaram dist.

Easy availability of explosives owing to uncontrolled stone quarrying in the surroundings and lack of proper patrolling at the unguarded areas appear to be fueling wildlife poaching activities in Ramanagaram.

This was evident with a forest team of the Ramanagaram Division, with the help of locals, busting a poaching racket at Kethohalli forest area near Kailancha in Ramanagaram, on Saturday.

An alleged expert in killing wild animals — by using poison laced flesh or country-made explosives hidden in ragi balls — was arrested, and a carcass of a female bear was seized.

The accused, Ramesh of Aralimara Doddi, is suspected to be having links with wildlife trade smugglers. A thorough probe is under way to uncover the tentacles of the racket, a senior forest officer said. “It appears to be a well-operated racket,” the officer said. But, the officer refused to accept the failure of the Forest Department in curbing such activities.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, the officer explained the modus operandi of the accused. “Ramesh had kept an explosive hidden in ragi ball at the forest area. The bear arrived, bit it and died on the spot. He was arrested when he came to collect his prize,” the officer said. A part of the mouth ripped apart, jaw sprung and the wild animal succumbed to severe bleeding and suspected cardiac arrest, the officer, who is familiar with the incident, said.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The officials are also contemplating invoking certain provisions of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908 or the Explosives Act, 1884. The accused was produced before a court in Channapatna and remanded in judicial custody.

Kethohalli, Mekedatu, Savanadurga, Sangama, Magadi, Uyyamballi, Mugguru, Nallahalli, Doddaalahalli, Hegganuru, and other forest areas spread across Ramanagaram are a habitat to many endangered animals. Rocky terrains are known as ideal places for bears and leopards. Unfortunately, the Forest Department has been struggling to curb the poaching of deer, bear, rabbit, and other animals here, Dinesh Kallahalli, a social activist, said.

Hunting wild animals for pelts, paws, nails, teeth, meat, and feathers is common in the district. There are many well-linked gangs operating in Ramanagaram, Mr. Dinesh, who is also a wildlife enthusiast, said. When The Hindu contacted, Dhaalesh, Range Forest Officer, Ramanagaram, he said, “We have taken utmost care to prevent such incidents. We will increase our vigilance following the Saturday’s unfortunate incident.” Meanwhile, according to the police, the accused might not be an expert in making explosives. But, he may have link with the workers/stone quarry operators or with those who supply explosives for blasting purposes.

“We will ask the Department of Mines and Geology to keep a vigil on the transport, use and storage of explosives procured for stone mining,” a police officer said.

Owing to such poaching incidents, the count of wild animals has come down and no census has been carried out in recent years, say the forest officials.