Poacher nabbed

A poacher found operating in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve has been nabbed by the Forest Department personnel.

A release issued on Wednesday said based on a tip-off the forest mobile squad and guards on night duty zeroed in the accused, Narayana Naika, and his accomplices in the Anechowkur Reserve Forest on Sunday night. While Narayana Naika was overpowered and taken into custody, his three accomplices decamped from the scene.

The authorities said they have recovered a country gun and a sharp machete from the accused. Consequent to the developments the Forest Department deployed over 40 staff to search and secure unlicensed and illegal guns in a few villages close to the tiger reserve.