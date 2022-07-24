Karnataka

Poacher, another arrested

Special Correspondent Belagavi July 24, 2022 20:26 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 20:26 IST

Forest and Police officials arrested a poacher and a middleman and recovered three blackbuck skin and snaring equipment from them at Ranebennur in Haveri district.

Another accused escaped. Officials found that the accused were fixing nets and using a trained dog to chase blackbuck into the nets. They were also tapping power illegally. A formal complaint has been filed with the local HESCOM officer, a police officer said.

A case has been registered.

