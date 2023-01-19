ADVERTISEMENT

P.N. RAO honours 100 individuals on 100th anniversary

January 19, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

City-based suits and accessories brand P.N. RAO, which completed a century of operation here, recognised and felicitated 100 individuals who contributed to the growth of Bengaluru on Thursday.

P.N RAO was set up in 1923 by Pishe Narayan Rao, to tailor stylish dresses for high-ranking British officials and their wives. Naveen Pishe, partner, P.N. RAO, said: “The brand has built one of the largest bespoke tailoring units on the outskirts of Bengaluru to cater to the growing requirements for personalised suits.’‘

“From a humble beginning, the brand has grown along with the city and holds a very special place in the hearts of people,’‘ said Ketan Pishe, also a partner.

To commemorate its centenary, the brand released a coffee table book depicting the growth journeys of P.N. RAO and Bengaluru city in the last 100 years. The bust of late Pishe Narayan Rao was also unveiled.

