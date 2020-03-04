PM’s wife visits temple in Chitradurga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife, Jashodaben, visited Neelakanteshwara temple in Chitradurga on Wednesday.

On her way to Ramachandrapura Mutt in Shivamogga district, Ms. Jashodaben stopped at Chitradurga to perform puja at the temple.

As part of her daily routine, she does not take breakfast without taking darshan of Lord Shiva, and hence visited the temple and then had breakfast at the Inspection Bungalow in Chitradurga.

She will be participating in the ‘gau puja’ organised at Ramachandrapura Mutt in Shivamogga district.