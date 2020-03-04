Karnataka

PM’s wife visits temple in Chitradurga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben at Neelakanteshwara temple in Chitradurga on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben at Neelakanteshwara temple in Chitradurga on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife, Jashodaben, visited Neelakanteshwara temple in Chitradurga on Wednesday.

On her way to Ramachandrapura Mutt in Shivamogga district, Ms. Jashodaben stopped at Chitradurga to perform puja at the temple.

As part of her daily routine, she does not take breakfast without taking darshan of Lord Shiva, and hence visited the temple and then had breakfast at the Inspection Bungalow in Chitradurga.

She will be participating in the ‘gau puja’ organised at Ramachandrapura Mutt in Shivamogga district.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 2:22:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/pms-wife-visits-temple-in-chitradurga/article30980414.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY