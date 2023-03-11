PM’s visit: name of one welcome arch raises eyebrows 

March 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP in the State has gone all out to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mandya where he will inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway besides other projects.

Four arches have been erected along the route where the PM is scheduled to conduct a roadshow and three of them have been named after Sir M.Visvesvaraya, Kempe Gowda and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

But it is the fourth arch which has raised eyebrows as it has been named as ‘’Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanje Gowda Mahadwara’’.

Though the two do not find mention in any history book of modern India or in the government gazettes, their names were introduced in the controversial play – Tippu Nijakanasugalu (Real Dreams of Tipu) - penned by former Director of Rangayana Addanda C. Cariappa.

In the play it was projected that the 18th century ruler of Mysuru was killed by the two (Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanjegowda) and he was not shot by an unknown British soldier. This resulted in criticism that history was being distorted, the two persons were fictitious and the BJP was trying to polarise communities for electoral gains.