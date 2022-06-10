PM’s visit: Mysuru roads get makeover

MCC deploying its officials and engineers for supervision

Many roads in Mysuru are getting a facelift ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mysuru for the International Day of Yoga-2022.

The roads are being repaired and blacktopped at multiple locations here with only 10 days left for the PM’s visit.

The works are mostly centered around the places where the Prime Minister is expected to visit or his convoy is expected to pass through. The works have been undertaken at a brisk pace with the Mysuru City Corporation getting the roads repaired and deploying its officials and engineers for supervision.

The roads around the palace were out of bounds for the public on Friday as they were getting a fresh coat of asphalt. The road medians are being painted as part of the beautification work.

Most road stretches are being blacktopped and additional manpower has been roped in by the MCC to complete the works at the earliest.

Many roads had turned bad after heavy rains last year and motorists had a tough time driving on pothole-ridden stretches.