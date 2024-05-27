PM’s stay in Mysuru: Karnataka govt. will settle hotel bills, says Forest Minister

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre has said that the State government will settle the hotel bills pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stay in Mysuru last year.

Mr. Modi was in Mysuru in April 2023 to participate in a mega event held to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Mr. Modi and his entourage had stayed at hotel Radisson Blu Plaza but bills amounting to ₹80.6 lakh remained uncleared for almost a year.

Mr. Khandre told media persons in Bengaluru on Monday that it was customary for the State to host visiting dignitaries like the Prime Minister or the President. But in this instance, the model code of conduct was in force because of the Assembly elections and the State government had no role in the Project Tiger golden jubilee event except for assisting in organising it, he added.

The Minister said the expenditure incurred in hosting the event was ₹6.33 crore and the NTCA had cleared only ₹3 crore while the balance amount, including the hotel bills of the Prime Minister, had not been settled.

Mr. Khandre said the hotel wrote to the Forest Department in Mysuru as it coordinated with the NTCA in organising the event and it had been decided that the State government would settle the hotel bills to put an end to the confusion.

