PM’s speech will inspire youths: CM

January 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that around 30,000 youths have registered for the National Youth Festival being held in Hubballi-Dharwad from January 12 to 16 and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inaugural speech will certainly inspire them.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad after holding a review meeting on the preparations for the youth festival, he said that over 7,000 delegates from 28 States and eight Union Territories will be participating in the event to showcase their talent.

“It is an event that will boost national integration and for the first time, such an event is being held in North Karnataka. It will help inspire the youths from the region to get motivated and excel in various fields,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, he has brought about transformation in the country. He has converted population into a demographic dividend. Nearly 46% of the country’s population comprised youths and to utilise their talent and strength, Mr. Modi has come up with various programmes and schemes, he said.

He clarified that there will be no road show during Mr. Modi’s visit to Hubballi, but people will be allowed to stand on both sides of the road, starting from the airport to the venue of the event to watch their leader.

Regarding the Panchamasali community’s plan for agitation, the Chief Minister said that a decision has already been taken in this regard on including them under 2A category, but a detailed order will come only after submission of a report by the Backward Classes Commission.

On the allegations of the Opposition regarding the case of conman Santro Ravi, he said that the whole matter is being probed into thoroughly and already, orders for confiscating his assets have been issued. The probe will cover all his actions in the last two decades and it will bring out the truth, he said.

On the allegation by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar that 40% commission is the reason for the collapse of the metro pillar in Bengaluru, he said that everything is being seen with a twisted vision, yardstick, which is not right.