PM’s special entry in Shivamogga

March 18, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special entry at the rally he addressed in Shivamogga on Monday. He reached the dais after a drive in a specially designed vehicle, amidst the crowd.

The PM along with BJP candidates B.Y. Raghavendra and Gayathri Siddeshwara, travelled on the special vehicle as the public chanted slogans praising him and the BJP. He waved at the public, while the two candidates stood with their hands folded, seeking people’s blessings.

The party had made arrangements for his special entry. The district administration had deployed policemen along the path.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.