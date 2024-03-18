GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM’s special entry in Shivamogga

March 18, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special entry at the rally he addressed in Shivamogga on Monday. He reached the dais after a drive in a specially designed vehicle, amidst the crowd.

The PM along with BJP candidates B.Y. Raghavendra and Gayathri Siddeshwara, travelled on the special vehicle as the public chanted slogans praising him and the BJP. He waved at the public, while the two candidates stood with their hands folded, seeking people’s blessings.

The party had made arrangements for his special entry. The district administration had deployed policemen along the path.

