PM’s promise of ₹15 lakh for all: Kimmane Ratnakar to stage protest

June 28, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar has said he will stage a hunger protest in Shivamogga on July 3, demanding the Central government distribute ₹15 lakh to each individual in the country.

Mr. Ratnakar, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the people of the country ₹15 lakh from the amount stashed in foreign banks. His assurance had not been fulfilled in the last nine years. “I will stage a protest from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on the day demanding the money. It is a long-pending assurance from the PM. If I get the amount, I will contribute it to the State government’s exchequer so that it can be utilised for its welfare scheme,” he said.

When journalists pointed out that BJP leaders often claim that the PM never made such a promise, Mr. Ratnakar said he would screen the video clip of the PM’s promise during the protest.

Further, referring to the comments that criticise the Congress party’s five guarantees, Mr. Ratnakar said those who oppose the guarantees are all supporters of the BJP ideology. The BJP and its people never addressed issues concerning poor people. “The guarantee schemes are intended to help the poor. However, for ages, there had been people who opposed a school in their village, thinking that a school in the village would deprive them of labour on their plantation. Such people do not want any welfare scheme to reach the poor,” he said.

He also alleged that the BJP and RSS never speak about fighting against inequality in society.

