PM’s itinerary and schedule for Mandya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project at Gejjalgere near Mandya on Sunday and also dedicate the Cauvery drinking water scheme for the town.

Sharing details of the Prime Minister’s itinerary, the Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said in Mandya on Thursday that Mr. Modi will arrive at the Mysuru airport on Sunday morning and fly in a helicopter to PES College of Engineering campus in Mandya. There will be a roadshow from IB Circle to Nanda theatre – covering a distance of 1.75 km.

Mr. Modi will view the Expressway project and later reach Gejjalgere for the inauguration and address a public meeting of beneficiaries of various government programmes which will commence at 12.05 p.m. Such beneficiaries meetings are being held across the State, said Mr.S omashekar and Mr. Simha.

Apart from inaugurating the Expressway project, Mr. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the greenfield Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway project to be taken up at a cost of ₹3530 crore. The PM will also dedicate the Cauvery drinking water project for Mandya apart from a hospital after which he will return to Mysuru and fly to Hubballi. Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda and other BJP leaders were present. The BJP expects nearly 2-3 lakh people to attend the public function and Mr. Simha scoffed at the proposed inspection of the Expressway by Congress leaders. The Mysuru MP said such an exercise should have been conducted during the construction phase but they did not do so. Now such an inspection will amount to a jolly ride, he added.