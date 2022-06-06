PM’s Iconic Week launch livestreamed in Mysuru

Central GST Department broadcasts the event under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at ATI campus; it was broadcasted in 74 other major cities

Central government officials watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s launch of Iconic Week celebrations of Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs at the ATI campus in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The launch of the Iconic Week celebrations under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was livestreamed in Mysuru on Monday.

The event was livestreamed by the Central GST Department at Hemavathi Auditorium on the ATI campus here. Ranjhana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner, GST, Bengaluru Zone; Sanjay Pant, Principal Commissioner, Mysuru GST Commissionerate; Chetan M.J., Additional Commissioner, Mysuru GST Commissionerate, and officers and staff were present. Officials from the Income Tax, CFTRI, Banks, PSU, Postal and other Government organisations were also present.

The event was broadcast in across 75 major cities, including Mysuru.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The journey commenced on March 12, 2021, resulting in a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence which will end on August 15, 2023.

During the programme here, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs showcased various governance reforms fructified under both the ministries encompassing the evolution of the financial sector and economic development of the country, the release added.

On the occasion, the PM inaugurated the digital exhibition outlining the work of the Ministry of Finance over the years and launched a special edition of five coins in various denominations with the AKAM (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) logo embossed on them. The event also saw the launch of Jan-Samarth portal - a single unified national portal which will provide ease and convenience to all beneficiaries of credit-linked government schemes.

Various other programmes will be held by departments of Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs across India like Central Board of Direct Taxes, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Financial Services, Controller General of Accounts, Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management etc., from June 6 to June 11, the release added.