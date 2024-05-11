PM’s ‘desperate’ statements show BJP had lost confidence of winning polls, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “desperate” statements were indicative of BJP losing confidence of winning the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to queries from reporters on Mr. Modi’s statement at a recent election rally that the Opposition wanted to “bury” him, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Opposition parties were only opposing Mr. Narendra Modi “politically”.

“Opposition parties will not bury anyone. We are actively opposing him,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah before alleging that Mr. Modi did not do anything for the benefit of the poor in the country. In addition, he is accused as the “master of lies” and failed to fulfill the assurances he had given to the people. Hence, the Opposition wants to defeat him politically.

During the last ten years, the country did not develop economically. Also, the condition of the poor people did not see any improvement, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged.

The Prime Minister is afraid of losing the elections and has been making such statements out of “desperation”, he said. The confidence in winning the elections that the BJP had during the 2019 elections is missing this year, he said. “They have realised that they are losing and hence he is making such statements out of desperation,” he said.

He said people are aware of his “lies” and “efforts to emotionally exploit them. Hence, people will not vote for him again. “Those who go up, should come down,” he said.

When Mr. Siddaramaiah’s attention was drawn to BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa’s demand that the State government waive farmers’ loans, the Chief Minister said the former Chief Minister had no moral right to make such a demand as he had once said that “he does not have a printing machine to waive farm loans”. However, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the farm loans will be waived when the Congress comes to power at the Centre.

