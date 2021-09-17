PM’s birthday observed as ‘Unemployment Day’

Congress workers observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as ‘Unemployment Day’ in Shivamogga on September 17, 2021.

17 September 2021 13:35 IST

Youth Congress activists sell fruits, flowers, and fry pakodas in Shivamogga

Shivamogga district unit of Youth Congress marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 as ‘Unemployment Day’ in Shivamogga by selling fruits, flowers, and frying pakodas at Ashoka Circle.

Narendra Modi, who came to power promising two crore jobs a year, failed to fulfil the promise, they allege.

In the last seven years, youths did not get job opportunities. The government had not filled up vacancies and many people in the private sector had lost jobs. “Instead of offering jobs to youths, the people in power are engaged in spreading communal hatred for electoral benefits. Youths who question the government are being targeted by government agencies,” one of the protesters said.

The protest was led by former legislator K.B. Prasanna Kumar and Youth Congress district president H.P. Girish.