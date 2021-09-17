Karnataka

PM’s birthday observed as ‘Unemployment Day’

Congress workers observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as ‘Unemployment Day’ in Shivamogga on September 17, 2021.  

Shivamogga district unit of Youth Congress marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 as ‘Unemployment Day’ in Shivamogga by selling fruits, flowers, and frying pakodas at Ashoka Circle.

Narendra Modi, who came to power promising two crore jobs a year, failed to fulfil the promise, they allege.

In the last seven years, youths did not get job opportunities. The government had not filled up vacancies and many people in the private sector had lost jobs. “Instead of offering jobs to youths, the people in power are engaged in spreading communal hatred for electoral benefits. Youths who question the government are being targeted by government agencies,” one of the protesters said.

Also Read
Students and organisers at the InUnity entrepreneurship meet held in Mangaluru on September 15, 2021.

51 students begin journey of entrepreneurship

 

The protest was led by former legislator K.B. Prasanna Kumar and Youth Congress district president H.P. Girish.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 1:38:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/pms-birthday-observed-as-unemployment-day/article36511419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY