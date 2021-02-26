PMGSY: Mandya MP’s diktat to officers

Upset over the delay in the execution of road works in Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, MP, on Friday told the officials to issue “penalty notices” to the contractors if the road works were not completed as per the schedule.
Acting on complaints of delay in the execution of works taken up under Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Ms. Sumalatha held a meeting with officials at her Bengaluru office and sought an explanation for the delay.
She said the road works had been taken up for the benefit of the public and accordingly funds had been released by the Centre.
Without waiting for any elected representative and any further delay in their execution, she told the officers to speed up the works and ensure their completion at the earliest.
In Mandya district, 183 km road works had been sanctioned and the works had been given a start at a cost of ₹151 crore. In K.R. Nagar taluk, which is part of Mysuru district but comes under Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, the works had been taken up at a cost of ₹23 crore covering 27 km.
