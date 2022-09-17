PM will not attend Dasara finale: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend Jamboo Savari, the grand finale of Dasara festivities scheduled to be held on October 5..

Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar, who is also Minister in charge of Mysuru district, made it clear to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday that the Prime Minister will not attend Jamboo Savari or the Vijayadashami procession, which is flagged off from Mysuru palace.

Speculation over Mr. Modi’s participation in the Dasara festivities gained ground after Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said the Prime Minister was keen to watch the Dasara festival in Mysuru and the Prime Minister’s office had inquired with the State government in the regard.

Meanwhile, Mr. Somashekar said preparations for the inauguration of Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills on September 26 by President Droupadi Murmu were in the final stages.

The office of the President had sought a minute-to-minute programme of the inaugural, which has been shared by the officials. The officials will now have to inform the President’s office if Central Ministers will be participating in the programme. The final seating arrangement and the minute-to-minute programme will be approved by the office of the President.

Once the programme schedule is approved, the invitations will be printed. “We will go to Delhi and give the invitation,” Mr. Somashekar said.