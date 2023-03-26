ADVERTISEMENT

PM will increase SCs quota to 21%, says Yatnal

March 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will increase reservation of Scheduled Castes communities to 21%.

“The State government led by Basavaraj Bommai has rightly increased Scheduled Castes reservation to 17%. It will be further increased to 21% by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he told journalists in Vijayapura on Sunday.

He said that the community that formed nearly 25% of the country’s population deserved a higher quota.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He defended the State government’s action of shifting Muslims from 2B to EWS, saying that the earlier categorisation was faulty. “Hitherto, Muslims were using their dual identities as minorities and backward classes, to get multiple government benefits. They seem to think they are entitled to it. That is not right,” he said.

He said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah is bound to lose the Assembly polls even if he were to contest from his son’s seat, Varuna. Mr. Siddaramaiah has lost the sympathy of Hindus as he always sides with the Muslims, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US