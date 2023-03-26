HamberMenu
PM will increase SCs quota to 21%, says Yatnal

March 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will increase reservation of Scheduled Castes communities to 21%.

“The State government led by Basavaraj Bommai has rightly increased Scheduled Castes reservation to 17%. It will be further increased to 21% by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he told journalists in Vijayapura on Sunday.

He said that the community that formed nearly 25% of the country’s population deserved a higher quota.

He defended the State government’s action of shifting Muslims from 2B to EWS, saying that the earlier categorisation was faulty. “Hitherto, Muslims were using their dual identities as minorities and backward classes, to get multiple government benefits. They seem to think they are entitled to it. That is not right,” he said.

He said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah is bound to lose the Assembly polls even if he were to contest from his son’s seat, Varuna. Mr. Siddaramaiah has lost the sympathy of Hindus as he always sides with the Muslims, he said.

