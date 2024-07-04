PM will inaugurate Bengaluru-Chennai highway before December, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway before December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the valedictory session of the Karnataka BJP’s State executive in Bengaluru, Mr. Gadkari said it would be possible to reach Bengaluru from Chennai within two hours on this highway.

The four-lane brownfield Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (BCE), currently under construction, aims to reduce travel time between the two cities. Spanning approximately 258 km, the expressway will traverse seven districts: three in Karnataka (Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar), Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, and three in Tamil Nadu (Vellore, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur).

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the traffic problem in Bengaluru, Mr. Gadkari said he would try to complete the Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR) within December. “I will try to complete the ₹17,000-crore ring road by December,” he said.

In June 2022, Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for the much-delayed STRR project which aims to decongest the city and is being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Stating that the Karnataka Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister had met him recently in Delhi regarding several road projects, he remarked: “I told them that I can immediately give them ₹2 lakh crore. But you get the land acquisition done and ensure that environmental clearances are obtained. Because, I cannot build roads in air.”

He said he does not keep any letters by the State government or elected representatives pending. “But for a few, I have responded to all the letters,” he noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.