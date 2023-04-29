PM visit: Traffic diversions on expressway today

April 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway will be diverted to alternative routes on certain stretches from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramanagara district.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to address an election rally near Mattikere-Shettihalli in Channapatna taluk on Sunday.

A statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district said vehicles proceeding to Bengaluru from Mysuru via Maddur would have to take a deviation at Hemmanahalli Gate (Adiga’s Hotel) and proceed on the Kesturu-Huliyurdurga-Mangaluru national highway.

Vehicles proceeding towards Bengaluru from Mysuru via Mandya should take a deviation and proceed on the Bannur-Kirugavalu-Malavalli, Halaguru and Kanakapura route.

Vehicles proceeding to Bengaluru from Kollegal and Malavalli via Maddur should take the Malavalli-Halaguru-Kanakapura route, the statement from the Deputy Commissioner added.