PM to visit State twice this month

January 09, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the State twice in the coming days. While he will participate in the National Yuva Janotsava at Hubballi on January 12, he will take part in the dedication of Narayanpura Left Bank Canal to the nation on January 19.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, youth from 28 States will participate in the seven-day youth festival. The Narayanapura Left Bank Canal project has been funded by both Centre and State.

While there are plans to hold a Banjara samavesha on January 19, the Prime Minister’s participation is not confirmed, Mr. Bommai said.