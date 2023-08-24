ADVERTISEMENT

PM to visit ISRO tomorrow

August 24, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bengaluru early on Saturday morning to congratulate the ISRO team of scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and is scheduled to visit ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Peenya.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Karnataka after the Assembly elections and the BJP is set to offer him a grand welcome at HAL airport. The party, which suffered a humiliating defeat in 2023, is hoping to use this visit to pep up the party workers ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year.

The Bengaluru City Traffic police have asked people to avoid the roads the Prime Minister will travel on Saturday morning from 4.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US