PM to visit Bengaluru on January 19

January 16, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BENGALURU Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on January 19 to participate in an aerospace-related event.

He will inaugurate a new campus of global aerospace major Boeing at Devanahalli, near Bengaluru. The new campus which Mr. Modi would inaugurate is a high-tech aerospace park, said to be the largest such Boeing facility outside the U.S.

According to sources in the BJP, the Prime Minister’s visit is confined to the official event and there would not be any party-related activities.

Meanwhile, the BJP has put off its State executive that was scheduled on January 19. Party State general secretary P. Rajiv told presspersons here that the State executive had been postponed in the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit to the city on that day.