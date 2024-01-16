GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM to visit Bengaluru on January 19

January 16, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Satish Kumar B S 2291
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: file photo

The Hindu Bureau

BENGALURU Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on January 19 to participate in an aerospace-related event.

He will inaugurate a new campus of global aerospace major Boeing at Devanahalli, near Bengaluru. The new campus which Mr. Modi would inaugurate is a high-tech aerospace park, said to be the largest such Boeing facility outside the U.S.

According to sources in the BJP, the Prime Minister’s visit is confined to the official event and there would not be any party-related activities.

Meanwhile, the BJP has put off its State executive that was scheduled on January 19. Party State general secretary P. Rajiv told presspersons here that the State executive had been postponed in the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit to the city on that day.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.