PM to release fourth instalment under Kisan Yojana in Tumakuru

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Ministers V. Somanna and J.C. Madhuswamy on Tuesday visited Siddaganga Mutt and the Government Junior College grounds in Tumakuru to review the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tumakuru on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference later, Mr. Yediyurappa said the fourth instalment of ₹2,000 each under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana would be released by Mr. Modi to beneficiaries across the nation by pressing a button at a farmers’ convention, which will be held at the college grounds on Thursday. The CM said Mr. Modi would arrive at 2.15 p.m. and visit Siddaganga Mutt. He is to perform puja at the ‘Gadduge’ where the late Shivakumara Swami is laid to rest.

After performing the puja, Mr. Modi will interact with students of the mutt for 10 minutes and will also lay the foundation stone for an exhibition on the premises of the mutt. The belongings of the late seer will be kept at this exhibition.

Mr. Modi will then address the farmers’ convention, in which more than 1.5 lakh farmers from across the State are expected to participate. Mr. Yediyurappa said vehicles have been arranged to bring farmers to the venue.

Mr. Modi will also confer the ‘Krishi Karmanya’ award on 28 progressive farmers and three fishermen from various States.

LED screens and loudspeakers will be installed at the venue and outside to allow people to see the programme. Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, the Chief Ministers of Manipur and Jharkhand, and the Governor of Uttarakhand will also be in attendance.