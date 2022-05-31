PM to perform yoga at Mysuru palace on June 21, says Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi holding a meeting in connection with the Yoga Day celebrations, during his visit to Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

· Venue for the country’s main yoga day event was finalized since it is an iconic place; 75,000 yoga enthusiasts to perform yoga on the palace premises and other venues simultaneously in Mysuru marking the International Day of Yoga-2022

· Union Minister Prahlad Joshi holds meeting in Mysuru ahead of the PM’s visit

Shankar Bennur

The International Day of Yoga-2022 main event in Mysuru in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating, will happen in the forecourt of the Mysuru palace, one of the country’s iconic sites, on June 21.

This was announced here on Monday by Union Minister for Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, who was in Mysuru and held a meeting with the elected representatives, officials and the heads of yoga institutions, ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Mr. Joshi told reporters that there are plans to gather around 75,000 yoga enthusiasts, marking the 75 th anniversary of Indian independence (Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav), who will be performing yoga simultaneously at the palace and various other venues.

“As the palace venue cannot accommodate 75,000 people, the yoga enthusiasts wishing to participate can perform yoga at other locations across the city and the same would be telecast on the large screens at the palace premises. This arrangement is being done due to shortage of space,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said the palace as the venue for the country’s mega main yoga event was finalized since it is an iconic place. The yoga events are also being organised at 74 other iconic places in the country.

Ahead of the PM’s Mysuru visit, preparations have begun for making it a big success. In the run-up to the event, weekend yoga sessions and other awareness events are being held in the city, he said.

In reply to questions, Mr. Joshi said the itinerary of the Prime Minister’s visit would be made known after discussions with the PMO officials.

He urged the yoga enthusiasts to make the Yoga Day event successful by turning up at venues and performing yoga.

Council polls

Speaking about the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council seats, he expressed confidence that the BJP will win all four Council seats from teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies.

The Coal Minister said he will be campaigning for all the four BJP candidates. “The common people at large are with the BJP. I’m confident that the teachers and graduates will choose the BJP candidates since the BJP is the most accepted party and Mr. Modi is the most popular leader,” Mr. Joshi claimed.

Mr. Joshi, who campaigned for the BJP candidate M.V. Ravishankar, said the latter lost the last polls by a small margin but was confident of his win this time.

On the constant attacks on the RSS by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said, “Mr. Siddaramaiah wants to get close to the party high command by telling lies about the RSS.”

On the occasion, Mr. Joshi felicitated sculptor Arun Yogiraj who has been entrusted with the task of sculpting the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for installation at the India Gate in New Delhi on August 15.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar; Pratap Simha, MP; S.A. Ramdas, Nagendra, MLAs; and others were present.