PM to make six to eight more visits to Karnataka for poll campaign

One of the poll conventions to be addressed by the Prime Minister would include a joint convention with JD (S) top leaders

March 21, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make six to eight more visits to the State for poll campaign. While the Prime Minister was originally scheduled to visit each of the eight Lok Sabha clusters in Karnataka, the party State unit has requested him to add two more visits.

Mr. Modi has already completed two of his eight visits to the State. However, the party State unit wants him to take up two more visits and hold roadshows in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, sources in the party said.

One of the poll conventions to be addressed by the Prime Minister would include a joint convention with JD(S) top leaders H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy, source said. The place and schedule of the convention is yet to be decided.

The party has divided the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka into eight clusters with each accounting for three to four seats, for effective planning based on local geo-cultural issues, sources noted.

In addition to Mr. Modi, other central leaders, including Amit Shah and Smrithi Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, will also visit Karnataka.

Street corner meetings

The BJP State unit is also focussing on street corner meetings as they would provide opportunity for close interaction with people. The party is planning to hold about 500 of them, at a rate of minimum of two per polling booth. “We are preparing a set of grassroot level leaders and volunteers to handle them,” said a senior leader.

