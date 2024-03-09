PM to lay foundation for new terminal in Hubballi Airport on March 10

March 09, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for the construction of the new terminal at Hubballi Airport virtually on March 10.

In a press release, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the PM would be inaugurating and initiating development works worth ₹9,811 crore at 14 airports across the country on Sunday at 11 a.m. from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh via virtual mode.

Under the project, Airports Authority of India would be upgrading Hubballi Airport to international standards. Continuous correspondence with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and AAI had resulted in the project being approved, he has said.

The Hubballi Airport new terminal will come up at a cost of ₹273 crore. The terminal spread over 15,950 sq.m will have four aero bridges and will be able to handle 2,400 passengers at a time. It will have GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) 5-Star Rating, Mr. Joshi said in the release.

