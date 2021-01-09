PM to launch vaccination in two sites in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch COVID-19 vaccination drive in two sites — one in Bengaluru and another in Hubballi — as and when the campaign begins.
Revealing this here on Saturday, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said the Mr. Modi will personally monitor vaccination in 5,000 sites across the country of which 235 are in Karnataka.
The Prime Minister will address chief ministers of all States on Monday at 4 pm on vaccine distribution, he said.
“As of now the Union Government has informed us that Karnataka will receive 13.90 lakh vaccine vials soon. We also have the voucher,” the Minister said.
“The Union Cabinet Secretary is having a meeting with Health secretaries and other top officials from all states today and we are hoping guidelines about vaccine distribution will be issued,” Dr Sudhakar added.
