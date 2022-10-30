PM to launch AMRUT 2.0 in State on Nov. 11

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj inaugurating the Jal Bhavan building in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Central Government’s ambitious Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, drinking water project in the State on November 11, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new Jal Bhavan building constructed at a cost of ₹13.86 crore by the Karnataka Urban Water Supply Drainage Board (KUWSDB) at Rajapur locality in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The BJP-led government is committed to providing non-stop drinking water to all households, the Minister said and directed the officials and staff to respond to people’s problems unerringly.

Lauding Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil, the Minister said that ₹200 crore has been allocated to Kalaburagi City Corporation under the Urban Development Scheme and promised to sanction more funds if the allocated grants are spent in time.

Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda) said that the Central government has allocated ₹9,000 crore to the State under AMRUT 2.0.

Stating that it has been the biggest contribution of the Centre to the State so far, he said that, with this allocation, it will be possible to launch the 24 x 7 drinking water supply scheme in 160 civic bodies across the State (80% of the civic bodies), Mr. Nayak added.

Ballari, Kalaburagi

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor said that the 24 x 7 drinking water project in Kalaburagi is nearing completion and urged the Minister to sanction more funds under the Urban Development Scheme for the City Corporation. Mr. Revoor also urged the Minister to include Ballari and Kalaburagi cities in the list of Smart Cities announced by the Department of Urban Development.

Chief Engineer of Kalaburagi Zone of Water Board S. Ramesh said that the Jal Bhavan, a G + 2 model building, has been constructed on a total area of 5,061 sq m. The board will be supplying water to 65 lakh people in 62 local bodies in seven districts of the zone.

Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima, Member of Legislative Council B.G. Patil and KUDA Commissioner Dayanand Patil were present.