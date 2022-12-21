  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM to inaugurate youth festival in Hubballi on Jan. 12

December 21, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the State on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival being organised by the State government in Hubballi-Dharwad to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Announcing this in Belagavi on Wednesday after holding a meeting of Ministers and officials to take stock of preparations for the proposed event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons that 7,500 delegates from different States will participate in the mega event.

The State will make accommodation arrangements for these delegates, he said. He thanked the Union government for providing an opportunity to organise such an event in the State.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.