PM to inaugurate youth festival in Hubballi on Jan. 12

December 21, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the State on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival being organised by the State government in Hubballi-Dharwad to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Announcing this in Belagavi on Wednesday after holding a meeting of Ministers and officials to take stock of preparations for the proposed event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons that 7,500 delegates from different States will participate in the mega event.

The State will make accommodation arrangements for these delegates, he said. He thanked the Union government for providing an opportunity to organise such an event in the State.