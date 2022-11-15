PM to inaugurate tech summit today

November 15, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 25th edition of Asia’s largest technology event, the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 (BTS 2022), is all set to start here on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event virtually.

The silver jubilee edition of the tech event is being held with the theme ‘Tech4NexGen’. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT, BT and S&T and Higher Education, on Tuesday inspected the preparations for the event at iconic the Bangalore Palace.

On this occasion, over 12 start-ups from Bengaluru that have emerged as unicorns in the last year will be recognised with the ‘Bengaluru Impact’ Award.

International exhibition is the mega highlight of the event with over 550 exhibitors. Around 50,000 visitors are expected at the expo. ITE & Biotech Majors like Robert Bosch, Kyndryl, Shell, Builder AI, PayTM, Zoho, Micron, ACT, Cash Free, Razorpay, Biocon, Accenture, Aurigene, Intel and Finisia among others are participating in the exposition.

The start-up pavilion will have 330 exhibitors across diverse sectors. The international pavilion consists of Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Australia, U.K., South Korea, and Denmark among others, as per organisers.