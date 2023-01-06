PM to inaugurate IIT-Dhawad in coming months

January 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate new campus Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Dharwad, in the last week of February or in March.

He was addressing a gathering after jointly launching the web portal of 26th National Youth Festival for registration and to avail ‘Yuva Seva’ passes in Dharwad on Friday. He clarified that although it was planned to get IIT-Dh inaugurated along with the youth festival, because of some pending works it was put off.

Mr. Joshi said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the format of birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda had changed and had become a four-day youth festival.

For the first time, the festival was being held in Dharwad and over 8,000 delegates from across the country would participate in it. All necessary arrangements had been made for food and accommodation of the participants.

Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Modi would inaugurate the youth festival at Railway Grounds in Hubballi on January 12 and all the sporting and cultural events would be held in Dharwad.

He said the Prime Minister would address the youth at 4 p.m. However those interested in participating should be present at the venue by 2 p.m. and they would be provided food packets and water at the venue.

He said interested youth should register for the event on the web portal to get ‘Yuva Seva’ passes. To ferry the youth from their respective taluks, free bus facility would be be provided, he said.

Mr. Joshi emphasised that it was a non-political event and focus was on educating the youth on the culture, art and tradition of other States.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde requested the college principals to open an NYF counter in their respective colleges to enable students to register for the event and avail passes.

Students can log in to www.nfyhubballidharwad2023.in and register.