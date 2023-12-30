PM to hold virtual interaction with tribals in Hunsur on January 15

December 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a virtual interaction with tribals at Rayanakerehaadi in Hunsur taluk on January 15, 2024 as part of PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan or PM-JANMAN.

The focus of the PM-JANMAN is on particularly vulnerable tribes (PVTs) and in Karnataka Jenu Kurubas and Koragas are categorized as such and the objective is to ensure development of the community. This includes providing pucca houses for the beneficiaries, energisation of their households, connecting roads, construction of hostels, installation of mobile towers etc and entails interventions by nine Ministries.

A preliminary meeting to review the preparations were conducted here on Saturday and Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary to the government, who said that there were 70,000 PVT groups in Karnataka and 20 lakh across the country for which ₹24,000 crore has been earmarked for their development.

The PM is expected to interact with nearly 50 to 75 such groups and hence directed the officials to ensure that all preparations including establishing two-way audio-video communication links.

National sports meet of Ekalavya school students

Mr. Prasad also said that Mysuru would host the national-level Ekalavya Model Residential School sports meet from January 8 to 12, 2024 in association with Department of Sports and Youth Empowerment. The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and others will take part in the inauguration scheduled for January 7, 2024.

In all, Mysuru is expected to receive 4500 school students from across the country besides 1500 teachers and other staff. In all, nearly 6000 people connected with the sports including participants, will be in Mysuru and arrangements have to be made for their stay, food etc, he said.

The Ekalavya Model Residential Schools are run by the Center which has sanctioned ₹20 crore for the smooth conduct of the event. The officials were instructed to ensure that the event passes off without any hitch. The sporting event will likely take place on five grounds and hence the hosts should also make arrangements for transportation etc, said Mr. Prasad. Besides, medical and para-medical staff, ambulance etc should be on standby to attend to any medical emergency, he added.

Dr. Jitendra Shetty, Deputy Director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports said there will be as many as 10 group events and 18 track and field or athletic events. COVID-19 regulations if any, have to be complied with during the sporting event and there should be a nodal officer to coordinate with each state, he added.

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, K.M. Gayatri, Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Loknath, Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Rangegowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jahnavi, MCC Commissioner Asad Ur Rahman Sharif, and others were present.