PM to be invited to inaugurate Vijayapura airport

Work on the airport has been nearly completed and it is likely to be thrown open in January or February next, says Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
September 30, 2022 19:35 IST

The State government will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the airport in Vijayapura early next year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Work on the airport has been nearly completed and it is likely to be inaugurated in January or February next. “We also have plans to expand and upgrade it,” he said.

Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol, Member of Legislative Assembly Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and other leaders have been demanding additional funds for upgrading the airport. It will be expanded to receive bigger aircraft such as Air Bus. “We will soon release ₹125 crore for the upgrade,” he said.

He laid the foundation stone for various development works worth ₹400 crore across the district. The event was held in Vijayapura.

Mr. Bommai also inaugurated a 108-bed Jnanayogi Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji Super Speciality Hospital built by Sri Siddeshwara Lokakalyana Charitable Trust.

“We have announced textile parks in Vijayapura and Kalaburagi. Funds will be released for these parks in the coming budget. As much as 1,000 acres of land will be provided for the project in Vijayapura,” he said.

He said this will generate 25,000 direct and indirect jobs. “We are seeking Union government’s help to make the project a reality,” he said.

Vijayapura is the largest grape growing district in the State. We have set aside ₹35 crore to provide impetus to grape-related industries, including processing units, and augment cold storage capacity for storing raisin in the district. By enabling exports, these will help farmers, the Chief Minister said.

“The State government is committed to ensuring the development of North Karnataka. We are implementing schemes and releasing funds. We will ensure that all pending irrigation projects are completed as per schedule,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that the State government will permit the establishment of new medical colleges in Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts under the public-private-partnership model.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mr. Govind Karjol, Ministers Anand Singh and C.C. Patil, Mr. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and legislators Ramesh Bhusnur, Somanagouada Patil Sasnur, Veeranna Charantimath and others were present.

