PM to address beneficiaries at Maharaja College grounds
Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Mysuru to head the Yoga Day celebrations, will be addressing the beneficiaries of various Union government-sponsored schemes from four districts at the Maharaja College Grounds here. Those availing benefits of the welfare schemes in the last three years will be present at the rally.
In this connection, the Minister, accompanied by BJP leaders and officials, inspected the venue and discussed the preparations to be made for the Prime Minister’s programme.
The Minister discussed the stage, seating arrangements and security with the officials and gave instructions to ensure all arrangements were in place since a large number of beneficiaries from the four districts would be converging here for the event.
