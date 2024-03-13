PM-Suraj portal will help empower people deprived of opportunities, says Shobha Karandlaje

March 13, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the PM-Suraj portal for empowering the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, backward classes and other communities that have been deprived of opportunities.

Participating in the launch of PM-Suraj portal at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Haveri on Wednesday, Ms. Karandlaje said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out with the programme for the uplift of communities that have been deprived of opportunities. It is for empowering them socially and economically and providing them health and educational facilities, she added.

She said that because of the lack of information, many of these communities have not availed themselves of government facilities meant for them. The PM-Suraj portal will provide information about various government schemes at one place, she said.

She also listed out various schemes and welfare programmes launched by the Union government and said that the government is committed to ensuring the development of all communities.

On the occasion, safety kits for civic workers and financial assistance cheques were distributed. The Minister also distributed copies of orders on financial assistance to street vendors.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Aksha Shridhar, Project Officer of Urban Development Cell Mamata Hiregoudar, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Reshma Kousar and other officials were present.