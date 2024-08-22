PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya students win regional Youth Parliament competition

A team of 53 students from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 in the Belagavi Military Cantonment area on Wednesday won the first prize in the Regional Level Youth Parliament Competition held in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35th competition was held at the Kendriya Vidyalaya RWF in Yelahanka. Now, the winning team members will compete in the zonal levels, said a release.

Over 350 students from seven cities participated in the Bengaluru event. The students were mentored by a team of teachers, including Prakash Patil, Mahesh Jat, Ajay Kumar, Biji T. and V. Kamalakshi.

Principal Mahendra Kalra has congratulated the team for its achievement.

The event not only enabled the participating students to express their views on national issues but also instilled in them the values of leadership and active citizenship, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.