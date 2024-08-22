GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya students win regional Youth Parliament competition

The team of 53 members will next compete in the zonal levels contest

Updated - August 22, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya students of Belagavi celebrating with their trophy won at the regional Youth Parliament competition on Wednesday.

PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya students of Belagavi celebrating with their trophy won at the regional Youth Parliament competition on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of 53 students from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 in the Belagavi Military Cantonment area on Wednesday won the first prize in the Regional Level Youth Parliament Competition held in Bengaluru.

The 35th competition was held at the Kendriya Vidyalaya RWF in Yelahanka. Now, the winning team members will compete in the zonal levels, said a release.

Over 350 students from seven cities participated in the Bengaluru event. The students were mentored by a team of teachers, including Prakash Patil, Mahesh Jat, Ajay Kumar, Biji T. and V. Kamalakshi.

Principal Mahendra Kalra has congratulated the team for its achievement.

The event not only enabled the participating students to express their views on national issues but also instilled in them the values of leadership and active citizenship, he said.

