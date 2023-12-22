GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya organises 41st annual sports meet

December 22, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in the 41st annual sports meet at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 in the Military Camp area in Belagavi.

Students participating in the 41st annual sports meet at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 in the Military Camp area in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 41st annual sports meet was held at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 in the Military Camp area in Belagavi recently.

Brigadier Joydeep Mukherjee, Commandant of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre and Chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee, was the chief guest.

The chief guest was given a guard of honour by a colorful band group of the school. He felicitated regional and national level players.

He urged the students to actively participate and give their best physically and mentally in all school activities, be it sports or co-curricular or academic.

He requested the students and parents to make the maximum use of the resources available in the school for the all-round development of their personality. He also appreciated all the teachers for their dedicated hard work in all the school activities.

Students of Classes IX to XII from various houses Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna and Kaveri presented a wonderful march past.

A class 9 swimmer Arnav Kulkarni was the front runner with Krida Jyoti. Students of all four houses of classes VI, VII and VIII performed PT exercises, including hoops and dumb-bells.

Girl students of primary and secondary school performed a dance to commemorate KVS Foundation Day. A Yoga dance was also presented.

Fun sports competitions such as frog race and sack race were organized for primary school students.

Various track and field events were conducted for students of classes VI to XII.

Principal Mahendra Kalra welcomed the gathering and presented the sports annual report of the school.

Students anchored and conducted the programme.

Brigadier C. Dayalan of PC WING was also present as a guest.

Post-graduate teacher K. Vinayagam presented a vote of thanks. School management committee member Jaishankar Yadav, Shiva Patil, students and parents and others were present, said a release from the principal.

