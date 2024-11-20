 />
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrates annual day; students participate in several events

Published - November 20, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The 43rd Annual Sports Day was organised as a colourful event at the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya in the Air Force Station in Sambra of Belagavi on Tuesday. Students participated with sportsman spirit.

Parents and staff gathered in large numbers to witness the exciting events which ranged from rhythmic synchronized march past to fun-filled primary events and relay races.

The event kicked off with an impressive speech by Principal Sandeep Acharya, who welcomed the chief guest Group Captain Rajdeep Singh, Station Commander, Air Force Training School, Belagavi.

The principal emphasized the values of perseverance, discipline and fair play. “Today is a celebration of not just victory, but effort, spirit and camaraderie,” he said.

The highlight of the day was the stunning performance by the Brass Band Girls who won accolades from the gathering for their professionalism, passion and dedication.

The team has won the first place at the State-level for consecutive years.

The other noteworthy performances include fun games for Balvatika and primary students, 100 m dash and 4 x 100 m relay for secondary students, running race for parents and three-legged race for teachers.

The day concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony.

The fastest boy award was presented to Ayan of Class 11 A and Aishwarya also of Class 11A bagged the fastest girl award.

The Blue House emerged as the champions of the year 2024 and the runners-up trophy was presented to the Yellow House, for their overall victory in the academic year 2024-25.

The students not only showcased their physical skills but also demonstrated the values of teamwork, resilience and sportsmanship.

The event reinforced the school’s belief in the holistic development of students wherein academic excellence is balanced with physical fitness and character building.

The principal thanked physical education teacher Dushyant Yadav and all other teachers for their tireless efforts in organizing the event and coaching the students throughout the year, said a release.

