PM says he will return people’s overwhelming love for him with interest

February 27, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over his visit to Belagavi, saying that it was no less than a pilgrimage.

He began his speech by invoking Sri Basaveshwara who he said was behind his government’s philosophy, Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

The Prime Minister said that he was overwhelmed by the love shown by the people of Belagavi. “What a reception I have got here. You have all shown me a lot of love and given us such blessings that all this seems unprecedented. I assure you that I will return this with interest,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of Baburao Pusalkar who founded the first industry in Belagavi a 100 years ago. “We are all talking of startups now. But Pusalkar achieved it over a century ago,” he said.

The Belgaum Electro Motors Company has now expanded and diversified in Belagavi.

He said that the railway budget for Karnataka has increased to ₹7,500 crore now from ₹4,000 crore five years ago. Apart from this, works worth ₹30,000 crore are in progress in the State.

Several railway stations in Karnataka and elsewhere in the country are being modernised, he said. A better train network will provide a boost to tourism, farming and other sectors, he added.

He said that the double-engine government is a guarantee for swift development of the State.

He said that domestic tap water connections have more than doubled in Belagavi. Earlier, only around 2.5 lakh houses had water connections in their houses. Now, there are over 4.5 lakh tap connections. In Karnataka, tap water coverage has crossed 60%, from the 25% in the past, he said.

“We are involved in the uplift of the deprived sections of society that has been neglected by earlier governments. We are throwing focus on the welfare of artisans. We are starting the PM Vishwa Karma Scheme to help them. We have relaxed restrictions on the harvest of wild bamboo and this will help artisans and farmers. It is apt to recall that the name of Belagavi was Venugram or bamboo village,” he said.

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai said that Karnataka hoped to contribute at least 1 trillion dollar to the country’s proposed five trillion dollar economy.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar spoke of the various schemes launched by the Ministry.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Ministers, MLAs and party leaders were present.