 PM rolls out E20 fuel in 15 cities, including Bengaluru

February 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city of Bengaluru is among the ones that will have retail distribution of E20 fuel -- a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol -- starting Monday. Bengaluru is among the 15 cities across India that will get E20 fuel through outlets run by Indian Oil Corporation in the first phase, two months ahead of the Centre’s initial rollout plan for April. In the next two years its retailing would be expanded throughout the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially announced the availability of E20 at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 and also kick-started a fuel dispenser here. Mr. Modi said: “We have made remarkable success in ethanol blending in petrol. From 1.5% in 2014, we moved to 10% and now to 20%.”

With 10% blending, the country saved a forex outgo of ₹53,894 crore, in addition, increased use of biofuels would lead to cut in emissions, the Prime Minister added. He further said that ethanol, primarily produced from sugarcane, corn, grain etc. was a suitable option as India was already a significant producer of these.

Solar cook-top

As part of its sustainability and environment protection initiatives IOC has also designed a patented indoor solar double burner cook-top, a hybrid solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources, which would be made available to three crore families in the country in the next two to three years.

“In the next few years, solar cook-top will reach three crore households. There is a huge opportunity for investments in this sector,” Mr. Modi said while unveiling the solar cook-top.

The oil firm also has a mandate to recycle 10 crore plastic bottles a year to produce fabric/poli yarn to be used in making uniforms for close to 35,000 of its employees. Elaborating on the converting plastic bottles to fabric exercise, Mr. Modi said: “If we target recycling of 10 crore such bottles a year, it will truly play a significant role in environment protection.”

The Prime Minister also flagged off a Green Mobility Rally in the city to raise public awareness of green fuels and showcase vehicles powered by green energy.