PM reels out names of mutts, lauds them

Seers have played a role in revitalising the spiritual traditions of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the KSS Sanskrit Pathashala and Hostel and later viewed a model of the building at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Monday. Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji is also present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the services rendered by religious mutts in spreading knowledge through education and strengthening the cultural fabric of the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating the KSS Sanskrit Pathashala and Hostel Building at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Monday. The Prime Minister also released the commentaries on Narada Bhakti Sutras, Shiva Sutras, and Pathanjali’s Yoga Sutra. The commentaries were written by Siddeshwar Swami who was also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said whenever the country faced challenges and crisis through the centuries, religious mutts and seers rose to the occasion to strengthen the spiritual foundations of society.

He listed the names of a slew of mutts in Karnataka, much to the delight of the crowd, and said that sanyasis and mathadipathis from Kashi in the north to Nanjangud which was the Dakshin Kashi, played a role in revitalising the spiritual traditions of India.

Mr. Modi praised both Suttur Mutt and Siddaganga Mutt of Tumakuru for establishing hundreds of educational institutions. ‘’The religious institutions have played a great role in furthering the cause of education and spreading the flame of knowledge,’’ said Mr. Modi.

The Prime Minister said any effort in nation building received greater zeal and public participation if it had the blessings and involvement of seers and mutts and called upon the latter to spread the importance of natural and organic farming. This, Mr. Modi, said would help make the country chemical-free and the food, more healthy.