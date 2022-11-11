PM pays special attention to Kanakadasa, garlands Valmiki statue

Narendra Modi also sported the black woollen blanket, a trademark of Kurubas, the community Kanakadasa belonged to

K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj Bengaluru
November 11, 2022 20:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after paying tribute to Maharshi Valmiki in Bengaluru on November 11. | Photo Credit: PTI

Not only was the Prime Minister’s programme in Bengaluru a signalling to the Vokkaliga community which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to woo, but was also politically significant in terms of message to the Kuruba and Valmiki communities.

Given Friday was Kanaka Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to saint poet Kanakadasa and statue of Maharshi Valmiki on the premises of Legislature House. Mr. Modi also sported the black woollen blanket, a trademark of Kurubas, the community Kanakadasa belonged to. Niranjananda Puri Swamiji of Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha was also present during the event.

Significantly, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah is from the community, and there has been rumblings within the community leaders from BJP over sidelining of K.S. Eshwarappa, who had earlier supported a demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the community.  Mr. Eshwarappa has been unhappy over not being reinstated in the Cabinet.

Mr. Modi hailed the message of social equality of Kanakadasa’s life. “He said kula kulavendu hodeadadiri and centuries before the world woke up to millets, he gave the message of social equality in Ramadhanya Charite using the example of ragi,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Maharshi Valmiki at his statue. Prasannanda Puri Swamiji and Transport Minister B. Sriramulu of the Valmiki community were also present during the event. The State BJP government recently hiked reservation for Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%, which will mainly benefit the Valmiki community.

